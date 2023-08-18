Former Warburtons boss Neil Campbell has joined the board of US food giant Hain Celestial.

He joins the group behind Ella’s Kitchen, Clarks, Covent Garden, Hartley’s and Sun-Pat on 1 September.

Campbell ran Warburtons as MD for nine years, leaving the bakery group in September 2022, as revealed by The Grocer.

He brings more than 35 years’ fmcg experience to the Hain board having started his career at Cadbury Schweppes, where he worked in brand management and new product development.

Campbell joins Warburtons from PepsiCo, where he managed the Walkers snack brand business and was ultimately appointed in 2008 as president of Tropicana in North American business.

“Neil is an outstanding addition to our board,” said chairman Dawn Zier.

“He brings strong CPG and international expertise to Hain, which will help guide our strategy to unlock growth as a global enterprise and achieve sustainable and dependable results.”

The move comes as part of a planned board succession, with former CEO Mark Schiller and former chairman Dean Hollis stepping down from the group at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting.

“I am proud of the progress that’s been made to transform the company for future growth,” Schiller added. “I fully support the new ‘Hain Reimagined’ growth strategy, which will enable the company to achieve its full potential as a globally integrated enterprise.”