Goodrays has hired former Monster Energy marketing director Richard Pilbeam to be its new head of marketing.

Joining the London-based CBD brand after a five-year stint at Monster, Pilbeam has been appointed to Goodrays senior leadership team, headed by CEO and founder Eoin Keenan.

Pilbeam had “led rapid brand growth and accelerated sales exponentially” during his tenure at Monster, Keenan said. “He brings both strategic and tactical knowledge from leading a heavyweight brand as well as the hustle mentality and guerilla marketing experience.”

Pilbeam described Goodrays as “a dynamic company with immense potential to dominate the CBD drinks market”.

“I’ve loved my journey at Monster Energy, marked by significant growth and working with some awesome people,” he said. “Now, I’m stoked to bring my experience to Goodrays, helping to elevate their brand and expand their reach across further markets.”

The hire comes with Goodrays in a period of rapid expansion. The brand is currently actively recruiting for an OOH channel lead, OOH NAM, operations manager and brand manager, and has just launched in four of the largest retailers in France.

“We’ve been growing 100% year on year for the past four years, introducing millions of people to CBD,” Keenan said. “We know that consumers love our product with our retention rate becoming best in class.

“The next step to supercharge growth is investing behind the brand, building awareness and driving trial. Rich is perfectly positioned to lead that part of our business.”

Launched in 2019 by Keenan, Goodrays makes a range of vegan, low-sugar, 30mg CBD-infused carbonated drinks, as well as gummies and oils.

Its products are stocked with retailers including Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Tesco and Waitrose.