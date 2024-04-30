Hunter & Gather has appointed two experienced fmcg players to its team as the brand’s first-ever sales and finance directors to support its continued fast growth and boost distribution.

Alan Gerbi joins the condiments, oils and supplements specialist as finance director and Ian Wilkinson takes on the role of sales director.

Gerbi has spent the previous five years at dairy brand The Collective, latterly as financial director, and he also worked at Innocent for eight years in various roles, including group finance manager.

Wilkinson previously worked within Associated British Foods for 15 years, most recently as head of the condiments business unit at AB World Foods. He also spent time as head of grocery for the division and grocery controller, working with the likes of Tesco, Sainsbury’s Waitrose and Ocado.

Wilkinson was also at ABF’s tea brand Twinings for more than nine years, including as sales director for out of home, and he started his career at Danone.

As Hunter & Gather sales director, he will be responsible for leading brand expansion into grocery, joining the business’ 20-strong team.

Hunter & Gather co-founder and chief operating officer Jeff Webster said: “We are delighted to welcome both Ian and Alan to the Hunter & Gather team. They bring a wealth of fmcg experience from their respective careers that will play a critical role in helping the business achieve its ambitious growth aspirations in 2024 and beyond, helping to change the way the nation eats along the way.

“As we continue to scale at pace and secure distribution in nationwide grocery retail and beyond, it is more important than ever to have experienced fmcg operators, who believe wholeheartedly in our mission, leading key functions within the business to ensure the Hunter & Gather team continues to strive and achieve continued success.”

Launched by Webster and partner Amy Moring in 2017, Hunter & Gather describes itself as a ‘cross-category omnichannel ancestral lifestyle brand’. It makes a wide range of products across multiple categories, including oils, sauces, supplements and collagen, using all-natural ingredients free-from artificial preservatives, refined sugars and grains and seed oils.

The business is already listed in Tesco, Ocado, Holland & Barrett, Whole Foods Market and Amazon, as well as selling DTC.

Last week, it featured in the latest Fast 50 report by Alantra, ranking inside the top 20 with two-year average growth of 52%.

Webster said the brand continued to see “incredible growth” in 2024, with like-for-like sales up 72% in the first quarter and a forecast to generate revenues of more than £11m.

Wilkinson added: “With health-conscious shoppers on the rise, there’s a massive market opportunity for great-tasting sauces and condiments made with real food ingredients and absolutely no added sugar, sweeteners or seed oils. There are no other brands doing it in grocery right now.

“I’m looking forward to steering the sales team to achieve mainstream retail growth in 2024 and beyond.”

Gerbi said: “I’m delighted to join Hunter & Gather as the business continues to experience monumental growth.

“The business is building on its strong DTC presence and retail listings by targeting and securing significant grocery listings across its product portfolio and I’m looking forward to helping ensure robust systems are in place as the business continues its next chapter of growth.”