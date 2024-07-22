Kerrygold owner Ornua has appointed former Nestlé executive Cesar França as the new MD of its Global Foods division.

Brazilian França – who starts in his role in September – will be based in Dublin and be responsible for driving the “continued success and ambitious growth plans” of Kerrygold, “securing its position as a global leading food brand”, Ornua said.

He succeeds interim MD Bill Hunter, who will continue in his role as finance director at Ornua’s Global Foods division.

Across a 25-year fmcg career, França has worked across the dairy, beverages, cereals, confectionery and babyfood categories, developing a “deep expertise in leading and growing household brands”, the Irish dairy co-op said.

His brand experience portfolio includes Gerber, Milkmaid, Nido, Maggi, Beba, Lactogen, Laboratories Guigoz, Nestum, Svelty and Nescau.

França had “a notable track record in leading businesses across multiple geographies, managing P&Ls of significant scale, accelerating market expansion growth, building global brands with a strong focus on innovation, defining ESG strategies, and developing high-performing teams”, the supplier added.

Prior to joining Ornua, he held key senior strategic roles with Nestlé in Switzerland, Mexico and Brazil.

França has also worked as the president of global proprietary brands with Covetrus Animal health, as well as holding roles with Parmalat and Natura Cosmeticos.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Cesar, who brings extensive global fmcg experience to Ornua,” said Ornua CEO Conor Galvin.

“He has worked with some of the world’s most well-known household brands and has spent much of his career as a senior executive working across multiple markets, leading successful businesses, and building global brands,” Galvin added.

“His appointment reflects the ambition we have for the Kerrygold brand and the critical role it will continue to play in creating value for the Irish dairy industry into the future.”