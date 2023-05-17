German meal replacement brand Yfood has appointed Paul Sloane as UK & Ireland country manager.

Sloane will lead the sales, marketing and operational strategy to grow the business across all channels, according to Yfood.

An fmcg industry veteran, with 20 years of experience, Sloane has joined Yfood from vegan chocolate startup Nucao, where he was country manager for the UK.

In his role at Nucao, he worked closely alongside founders and investors to “successfully reset and reposition the brand in Germany as an indulgent, fun and end-to-end sustainable chocolate business”, said Yfood.

Prior to that, Sloane held senior sales, category and revenue strategy roles at the likes of Mondelez International and GSK Consumer Health, Premier Foods and Unilever.

“I’m really excited to join the Yfood team and have admired the brand from my time working in Germany over the last 18 months,” said Sloane.

“The brand has already had some great success in European markets and I’m looking forward to exploding the smart food category here in the UK.”

Yfood claims to have sold over 95 million meals since it launched in 2017. It is listed in selected Holland & Barrett, Co-op and Nisa stores across the UK.