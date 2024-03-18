Mockingbird Raw Press has added This CEO Mark Cuddigan to its board to advise the cold-pressed smoothies and juices brand on its growth strategy.

Cuddigan recently started as the new boss of plant-based producer This after leaving leading babyfood brand Ella’s Kitchen.

Founded in 2020 by Chris Laidlaw and Hannah Landon, Mockingbird makes a range of raw smoothies, juices and functional shots using fruit and veg sourced exclusively from GAP (Good Agricultural Practice) certified farms.

The brand’s smoothies are listed in all the main supermarkets and have recently entered front of store in the Co-op and Waitrose meal deals.

Mockingbird’s growth since launching has been rapid, with the business more than doubling in size for the second year in a row in 2023. It boasts a two-year compound annual growth rate of 362% and registered retail sales value of £11.8m last year, making it the fastest-growing smoothie brand in the market [NIQ 52 w/e 24 February 2024].

The business was also shortlisted for Soft Drinks Brand of the Year at the 2023 Grocer Gold Awards.

“I’m delighted to join the board of Mockingbird,” Cuddigan said. “A company with a strong purpose to end fruit and veg poverty, something that is very close to my heart.”

Laidlaw added: “We are very excited to have someone of Mark’s expertise and passion join the board as we look to become more strategic and prioritise our mission.”