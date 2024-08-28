Online wine retailer Naked Wines has appointed Dominic Neary as its chief financial officer, replacing the outgoing James Crawford.

Neary, who will join Naked in November, was previously CFO at behavioural science fitness business Mind Gym.

Prior to this, he held roles including CFO at commercial printing company Precision Proco, EU finance director at Just Eat and commercial finance director at MoneySuperMarket.

He also spent 10 years in various financial positions at Reckitt Benckiser, culminating in the role of regional finance director of its North American pharmaceuticals business.

He began his career in finance at Unilever in 1999.

While at Mind Gym, Neary “helped return the business to profitability, whilst building scalable global operations”, Naked Wines said.

He brought “significant experience from senior finance roles at international high-growth consumer, digital and fmcg companies” it added.

“I’m delighted to announce Dominic’s appointment as our new CFO,” said Naked Wines CEO Rodrigo Maza. “His experience in consumer and digital businesses, coupled with his international and US experience, make him a valuable partner as we focus on returning Naked Wines to sustainable profitable growth.”

Neary’s appointment came alongside the publication of Naked Wines’ full-year financial results for the 52 weeks ended 1 April.

Revenues at the struggling wine business continued to slide, down 18% year on year to £290m.

Statutory losses before tax, meanwhile, widened by 9%, to £16.3m, as the group recorded non-cash goodwill impairment and inventory provision charges of £12.2m.

The charges related primarily to the group’s US and Australian business segments “as a result of reduced future trading expectations” in these markets, said Crawford.

The group was making “real progress turning things round” and was in “much better shape than it was a year ago” insisted non-executive chairman Rowan Gormley, however.

“This is not immediately apparent from the trading results which, although in line with expectations, reflect the company we were, rather than the company we are starting to become,” he added.