The Telegraph has picked up on the latest round of Asda job cuts. The retailer is racing to axe workers involved in a botched £800m IT upgrade championed by co-owner Mohsin Issa, it reports. More than 200 employees have been sacked without consultation at the troubled supermarket. You can find The Grocer’s coverage of that story here.

New figures show nearly a quarter of Britons have witnessed shoplifting in the past year. The survey – carried out for the British Retail Consortium by the market research firm Opinium – found Nottingham to be a UK hotspot for retail crime, with 32% of residents reporting they had witnessed shoplifting. London was close behind on 29%. Some 23% of people, meanwhile, reported witnessed physical or verbal abuse of shop workers as criminals become “bolder and more aggressive” (The Guardian).

US president Donald Trump has pledged to impose more tariffs after his latest move to introduce import taxes on steel and aluminium entering the US prompted retaliation from the European Union and Canada (BBC).

The latest tariffs threaten to make the cost of things like cars to soft drink cans more expensive in the UK (Sky News).

Keir Starmer has said “all options are on the table” as Britain plans its response to tariffs (The Independent).

Sky News reports that new applications for the Sustainable Farming Incentive have been paused – a move described by the NFU as “a shattering blow”. The post-Brexit scheme, launched in 2022, pays farmers and land managers to take up practices that improve productivity and protect the environment and climate.

Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch said the move was further evidence that “Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves do not care about rural communities.” (The Independent)