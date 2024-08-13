Nestlé has appointed a new corporate affairs & sustainability director and head of finance for the UK & Ireland.

Jo Bradley will manage a team of communications experts based in Gatwick, York and Dublin, and will sit on the UK & Ireland leadership team. She will be responsible for public affairs, media engagement, sustainability, internal communications and corporate communications.

Bradley has more than 20 years of experience in corporate affairs, encompassing media relations, internal, brand, public affairs, crisis, sustainability, stakeholder, consumer, M&A and financial communications in the fmcg, education, environment and wider business markets.

Prior to joining Nestlé, Bradley led the UK and global corporate communications team at Pearson, the FTSE 100-listed educational publishing group, and brings food and drink experience from her time at Mondelez International, where she was director of corporate & government affairs for Northern Europe.

Katarzyna Choinska moves from Nestlé Türkiye, where she was head of finance and control, to join Nestlé UK & Ireland as finance director.

She joined Nestlé Poland in 1997 as a member of the finance team before being appointed CFO for Nestlé Romania in 2010 and then Nestlé Czechia and Slovakia in 2014. At the end of 2016, she was appointed deputy group treasurer and head of corporate finance for Nestlé SA, based in Switzerland. She joined Nestlé Türkiye in 2019, where she played an important role during a period of economic volatility and hyperinflation, according to Nestlé.

Bradley said: “I am delighted to join Nestlé at this exciting time for the business. Nestlé UK & Ireland is home to some iconic brands, a strong manufacturing heritage and world-leading R&D expertise.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team, focused on our ambition of making a positive difference to people, pets, planet and communities.”

Choinska added: “I am delighted to join the UK & Ireland team and build on the expertise I have gained across Europe.”