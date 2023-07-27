Ocado Solutions CEO Luke Jensen has notified the board of his intention to retire and will step down with effect from 30 September 2023.

Jensen said the move would allow him to focus on his wider portfolio of non-executive director positions.

He has been CEO of Ocado Solutions since 2017 and a member of the board since 2018.

Ocado said he has played an instrumental role in building the Ocado Solutions business globally. From signing the first international partnership with Bon Preu in 2017, to the most recent agreement with Lotte in Korea, Ocado Solutions is now partnered with 12 of the world’s biggest food retailers.

John Martin, current non-executive director at Ocado, will be appointed as CEO of Ocado Solutions on 1 September 2023.

Martin will cease to be a member of the board and step down as chair of the audit committee and as a member of the people committee.

“Over the last six years, Luke has played a key role in our transformation into a global technology solutions business,” said Ocado CEO Tim Steiner.

“He leaves our Solutions business in a strong position to drive future growth, having recently established a global regional structure, with the appointments of regional presidents and the creation of a global partner success organisation. We wish him well and thank him for his contribution to Ocado. Luke will be supporting the transition over the coming months.”

Jensen added: “I am proud and honoured to have played a part in the transformation of Ocado from a UK retail company to a global leader in technology solutions. With the rollout of its latest innovations underway, Ocado is better placed than ever to support its partners to win in their markets, and to forge new partnerships with leading grocers across the globe. I wish Ocado every success for the future.”