Poundland has appointed Alan Smallman as its new UK & Ireland retail director, following Darren Kay’s departure from the role to join Carpetright.

Smallman was previously Poundland’s director of property services, a role which has now been integrated into the remit of property director Ben Wall.

Smallman joined Poundland in 2015 from Tesco, where he was head of operations for maintenance and facilities. He was Poundland group head of facilities from 2015 to 2018 and then head of facilities and store development until March last year, when he became director of property services. His tenure has included Poundland’s ‘Project Evo’, in which 150 stores are getting a major revamp and modernisation.

Kay had been Poundland UK & Ireland retail director for about two years, having previously served as its UK head of retail and before that as regional manager. He had been at the variety discounter since 2020.

He joined flooring retailer Carpetright as its UK & Ireland stores director last month.