Derek Lawlor has left Poundstretcher as CEO after less than a year in the post.

It’s reported he left following a difference of opinion with owner Aziz Tayub.

Lawlor joined Poundstretcher as CEO in August last year, bringing with him more than three decades of retail experience, including as chief merchandising officer at Asda.

“He left because he wanted to make a lot of changes, and we couldn’t agree with those changes,” Tayub told Business Live. “This is a company that can’t change dramatically, it needs steady changes, so we agreed that he would leave.

“He officially leaves mid-May because he is on gardening leave.

“We have got some new people hopefully joining us soon.”

Lawlor is one of a number of senior appointments to leave Poundstretcher within a year or less in recent years. In 2020, Burcu Kerpicci, a former Tesco supply chain, distribution centre and operations director, left Poundstretcher as chief operating offer after six months.

Kerpicci’s appointment had followed the departure of Somnath Saha – previously CEO of Typhoo Tea – in 2019 after about a year as Poundstretcher’s group commercial director.

Before Saha, Chris Edwards, the founder of Poundworld, lasted about six months as Poundstretcher CEO before leaving in 2018.

Lawlor joined Poundstretcher as the business concluded the final stages of a company voluntary arrangement entered into in 2020.

At the time, Tayub said Lawlor brought with him “a wealth of experience”, adding: “I’m looking forward to working with Derek as I know he is a great fit for our business and will lead us through the next phase of our growth strategy.”

It has also been reported that Tayub hopes to float the business on the stock exchange either this year or next, depending on economic conditions, having engaged advisors Rothschilds. He estimated the value of the chain at £250m-£300m.

The Grocer has approached both Poundstretcher and Lawlor for comment.