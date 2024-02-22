Merseyside-based Regal Wholesale has appointed Jon Hunt as commercial director.

The newly created role will see Hunt put in charge of boosting growth within the distribution channel.

Before joining Regal, Hunt occupied several senior positions within the industry, including working for Kellogg’s for 18 years, moving to Upfield in 2019, and most recently becoming sales director at VBites before it entered administration.

“I’m delighted to be joining Regal at such an exciting time in the company’s growth and expansion,” said Hunt.

“It’s great to be working for an agile, fast-paced, and forward-thinking family business.

“I’m excited to be playing a key role in delivering the opportunities the team are currently working on and bringing my wholesale and leadership experience to continue the momentum into sustainable long-term growth.”

Regal owner and MD Chris Hughes added: “I’ve known Jon for 15 years and always admired his character, work ethic and business acumen. He is incredibly well connected and respected across the industry.

“This is an exciting time for Regal and I’m sure Jon will be a great asset to the business in achieving our ambitious growth strategy and in developing the sales and marketing teams.”

Regal has recently undergone a major rebrand, as part of its wider strategy to grow within the prolific paper, health, beauty and adjacent sectors.