St Pierre Groupe has appointed Sarah Boddy as its new boss to take the reins from David Wagstaff, who has left the bakery supplier for “new ventures”.

Wagstaff took charge of the group as managing director in 2022 following the takeover by Grupo Bimbo, stepping into the role previously held by David Milner. He previously ran St Pierre’s US business for two years before being promoted to MD.

Boddy steps up as the new MD having worked as commercial director at the business for the past year.

“After three years with the company, David Wagstaff is moving on to new ventures,” said a St Pierre spokeswoman.

“Grupo Bimbo has appointed Sarah Boddy as managing director after a year in role as commercial director, where she worked to strengthen and expand St Pierre’s business with remarkable impact. Her proven success with St Pierre and in-depth knowledge of the business, made Sarah a compelling choice for the managing director role.”

Boddy added: “It’s a fantastically exciting time for the business, our brands and our team and I’m looking forward to leading the company on as we continue to grow our share in new and existing markets as a premium, authentic brioche brand. We will continue to excel in bakery, leading the category and disrupting traditional retail models and merchandising to win big across the UK, North America and new markets on the horizon.”

Boddy was previously CEO of online retailer The Vegan Kind, which collapsed in 2022, and also headed up the US division of fast-growing premium petfood group MPM Products for eight years. She joined MPM in 2012 and was quickly promoted to commercial director. Other roles in the food and drink industry include commercial positions at Premier Foods and Mars Petcare.