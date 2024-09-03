Unitas Wholesale has appointed Victoria Lockie as the buying group’s retail director.

Former head of retail at Nisa, Lockie has many years of experience in retail and the independent convenience sector, including working for Nisa Retail for 12 years.

Lockie is also an ambassador for Women in Wholesale, Diversity in Wholesale and GroceryAid.

As Unitas’ retail director she will oversee areas of growth in retail, including its ongoing Plan for Profit category management scheme launched in 2021.

“We are delighted to have Victoria leading the next phase of the implementation of our retail strategy,” said Unitas MD John Kinney.

“She is the perfect choice to continue our growth in retail, supporting our members in building an attractive symbol group offering and expanding the reach of their retail clubs.”

Lockie said: “I am really excited to be joining Unitas. The group provides such a vital service to both independent wholesalers and retailers.

“It’s a tough time for independent retailers at the moment, and the promotions, category advice and value own brand range we have to offer are all vital to help our independent retailers compete in today’s marketplace.”