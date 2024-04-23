Snack bar supplier Wholebake has appointed a CFO and NPD & innovation manager as the business works on a turnaround.

Simon Venables joins as CFO, having held group financial controller and director roles in private, plc and private equity-backed companies in industrial services and manufacturing, most recently in the food sector at ready meal maker Oscar Mayer.

In previous roles, he led the tracking, managing and recovery of increasing costs and co-ordinating between the finance, procurement and commercial teams to protect commercial margins and cashflow, Wholebake said.

Venables, a chartered account trained at KPMG, also has experience in financial control and reporting, treasury, banking and finance, risk management and insurance.

Interim CFO Maurice Edgington – who took on the role following Nigel Hebron departing for Oscar Mayer – will support Venables during his transition before leaving the business at the end of the month.

Stephen Mann has also been appointed as NPD & innovation manager, joining the business with more than 10 years’ experience in new product development at the likes of Science in Sports Group, THG and Bulk.

Wholebake is undergoing a turnaround led by CEO Peter Tichbon, who joined the owner of the Brynmor, Nine and Bounce brands in the summer of 2023.

“I’m delighted to have both Simon and Steve join the leadership team at Wholebake as we enter our next phase of growth and development,” said Tichbon.