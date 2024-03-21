Name: Emma Grant

Job title: Commercial director

Company: Bio&Me

What was your first job? I was employed by my brother to deliver (his!) leaflets on the streets of Sydney where I grew up. Sometimes we would have double and triple drops where three went in one letterbox, which meant triple pay!

As a nine-year-old this was great, although I think my brother took most of the pay check.

What’s been your worst job interview? Fortunately, I’ve not really had a bad interview. However, after having my first baby, I met up with my old boss from Coca-Cola, who had recently left and set up a drinks company called Feel Good Drinks.

We’d had a couple of beers and he offered me a job to join the ‘dark side’ of startups. The beer had gone straight to my head having just had a baby, so I said yes and hoped for the best! Looking back it seems crazy, but it was absolutely the right decision.

What was the first music single you bought? I’m a bit embarrassed to say Wham! I was known as ‘Emma Wham Fan Davies’ at school and even wrote it on my books.

“Knowing you’re helping make a difference to the nation’s gut health is the best feeling”

How do you describe your job to your friends? I tell them I work for an amazing gut health business that produces granolas, porridges, and kefir yoghurts, with the aim of making good gut health deliciously easy and accessible to all.

I normally can’t stop myself giving them a few simple gut health tips as well.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? When a buyer tells us they will launch us, because they can see how much better for gut health we are than other brands, and then seeing this translated on to retailer shelves, and into consumers’ hands. Knowing you’re helping make a difference to the nation’s gut health is the best feeling.

What is the least rewarding part? Anything to do with IT.

What is your motto in life? Just do it.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? No disruptions from British Rail… ever!

Do you have any phobias? I absolutely hate being sick, and I can’t clear anyone else’s up either.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? An even bigger commitment to lead on the heath agenda and help consumers make more informed, healthier choices.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? A helicopter so I could fly off and get all the supplies I want.

What animal most reflects your personality? My husband and four kids say a lion, as I have had some bad hairstyles over my time and spend a lot of time roaring at them all.

What’s your favourite film and why? International Velvet… if you love horses, you’ll know why.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? My first job out of uni was with an upmarket catering company, which served all the royal engagements.

One event I served our wonderful late Queen, managed my curtsey and then my champagne glasses toppled over, and smashed right in front of her. She smiled and said ‘oh dear, never mind!’.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Brandon Flowers, because he’s just divine (sorry Wham!).

What would your death row meal be? As many plant points as possible to keep me strong to the end, so probably a vegan chilli washed down with champagne.