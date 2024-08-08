Name: Mica Keeble

Job title: Production assistant

Company: Heck Food

What was your first job? Hand-packing confectionery in a local town. I always had the ambition to be an actress and I needed something to be flexible.

What’s been your worst job interview? Honestly I don’t think I’ve had one. This is only my second job and probably my last but I have had lots of acting interviews that are painful to look back on because of how nervous I used to be.

I started working on the sausage line as it was flexible for my acting auditions. Sausage making has now taken over! I did have a spot in Casualty last year which was fun, but the day job is now very much on the sausage line.

What was the first music single you bought? Atomic Kitten. Absolutely loved them, they were part of my childhood – I’m a big fan of a girl band!

“The day before my wedding I buried a sausage to ensure great weather”

How do you describe your job to your friends? Sausage manufacturing.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Seeing thousands of sausages going out to all the main supermarkets a day. We make a million a day!

What is the least rewarding part? In the past it’s been when we might have a customer complaint. But now we use technology and AI to check every aspect so we have complete control of the supply chain.

What is your motto in life? A bad day is only a day, tomorrow is a new one. I’m a very optimistic person, and hope that I can enthuse people with that motto.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? Perhaps having Atomic Kitten playing in the factory all day – or even a visit by them to Heck!

Seriously though, work/life flexibility is the supreme perk because we now have family. We can even bring our dogs into the dog hotel.

Do you have any phobias? No, but my worst nightmare is being cold.

I don’t have great circulation so I’m always popping hot water bottles under my whites. And feet warmers for the wellies in the factories.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? I would like to see more transparency about green claims – particularly on pack. I think there is a lot of greenwashing that goes in and people don’t understand the impact on the climate.

A bit like a traffic light system for carbon impact.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? Music, and of course the complete back catalogue of Atomic Kitten (and maybe the girls coming with me).

What animal most reflects your personality? A zebra. I love the quirkiness and style of a zebra and also how it lives in hot countries.

What’s your favourite film and why? The Parent Trap. It’s the one I always remember watching growing up. Sometimes I feel like I’m living that myself!

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? The day before my wedding I buried a sausage to ensure great weather. I felt so stupid at the time, but the weather did turn out brilliant…

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Molly-Mae Hague – she is a clever businesswoman that sets herself goals and meets every single one of them. I follow her and try and bring some of her inspiration to my work.

What would your death row meal be? Pizza and a custard tart for pud (my nana makes the best custard tart ever). But I love making pizza at home with the girls as well.