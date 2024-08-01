Name: Nicola MacPherson

Title: Operations director

Company: Highland Spring Group

What was your first job? Gregg’s bakery… but I left as I could not use the cooker. First real job was graduate engineering management programme with General Electric Aviation.

What’s been your worst job interview? British Airways line maintenance manager. I did not know I was pregnant at the time, met the hiring manager in a restaurant and had to go to the toilet three times to be sick. Also had to tell him I was pregnant afterwards – I got the job though!

What was the first music single you bought? Alisha’s Attic – I Am, I Feel.

“Highland Spring has a massive focus on supporting the team with work-life balance”

How do you describe your job to your friends? Like I have my own complex train set! It is a job with a massive multitasking requirement, I work with loads of brilliant people with different skills and personalities, from engineers to operators to planning and warehouse, to plan, make and ship water to the world!

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Getting to play with my train set whilst nurturing the people around me and seeing talented people succeed.

What is the least rewarding part? The sacrifices I have had to make along the way as a working mummy. Highland Spring has a massive focus on supporting the team with work-life balance, so the balance now is the best it has ever been in my career for my family and me.

What is your motto in life? Live, laugh, love like today is your last!

Always remember where you came from and never forget to be kind.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? The whole school summer holidays off with my young girls.

Do you have any phobias? Fish with big teeth, stemming from a rum-filled traumatic boat cruise in the Maldives!

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? I would create the infrastructure, resource, and education for a truly circular economy in the UK which works for retailers, manufacturers, consumers, and the environment.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? My Peloton bike or some champagne.

What animal most reflects your personality? A cat – loyal, affectionate, very sociable mostly, but who really enjoys having her own space away from the world with her family, enjoying the simple things in life.

What’s your favourite film and why? I don’t have time for TV due to the multitasking madness of my life with kids, work, and exercise, but I used to be a sucker for a musical like The Sound of Music.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? I was in a senior management meeting (with all men) post-maternity leave. The guy next to me indicated I had something on my shoulder – turns out it was baby vomit all down my back and trousers.

I rushed to the toilet to also find I had odd shoes on! It was awful but I did go back and sit through the rest of the meeting. I look back and laugh now!

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Keanu Reeves – talented, passionate, kind, charitable and very grounded and humble. He cares about people.

What would your death row meal be? Lobster thermidor and champagne with some Haribo strawberries.