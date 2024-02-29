Name: Matt Boulter

Job title: UK sales director

Company: Mars Wrigley

What was your first job? Growing up, we had a small local tennis club behind my house where I spent much of my spare time at weekends and during school holidays.

When I was 12, the head coach asked me if I could help out coaching the juniors, and that was when I realised there’s a sweet spot in being paid for something you love – that’s stayed with me ever since.

What’s been your worst job interview? I joined Mars as a graduate and have spent 18 incredible years here, so thankfully I haven’t had any nightmare interviews for a while now!

When I left university, I applied for a whole host of jobs to find what was the right fit for me. Having many conversations about topics I didn’t have a connection to, or being in situations where I felt like I had to change myself to impress others, didn’t sit right with me.

“Finding a company that mirrors your personal values where you can be yourself is important. I feel very lucky I found Mars!”

What was the first music single you bought? Tupac Shakur’s Changes – I can vividly remember walking down to the HMV on George Street in Croydon and buying it with the money I had earned from the tennis coaching for £2.99. A proud moment.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? I’ve worked at Mars since 2006 and have therefore known many of my colleagues for more than 10 years – some for the full 18! It’s so rewarding to really get to know people then see them learn, grow and help where I can on their journey.

What is the least rewarding part of your job? Does anyone really look forward to doing their expenses?

What is your motto in life? Thrive today to transform tomorrow together.

Legacy is important to me – I have always been driven to transform what I have responsibility for in my work or personal life. More recently I’ve realised that its more likely to happen if I focus on thriving in the here and now, and take time to deepen connections with the people around me.

Whatever the outcome, it’s more rewarding when experienced together.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? I’m pretty happy with the balance in my life right now – a job I love, family time and a bit of time for me.

Having said this, a teleportation device would be great so we could explore the world without the need for long plane rides and transfers with the kids!

Do you have any phobias? Sharks and crocodiles.

When swimming in deeper water in the sea or a lake, especially in a new spot, my mind does sometimes wonder as to what might be lurking down below me – and what could swim up from the darkness.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? There are some big opportunities for our industry – particularly in the space of net zero. I look forward to coming together to address this.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? My swimming goggles.

I love the water as swimming is how I keep fit and relax. Hopefully, this desert island would be somewhere nice and warm, and I’d have lots of time to explore the sea.

What animal most reflects your personality? Perhaps a dog. High-energy, a pack animal, hard-working, loyal and equally happy running around outside or relaxing in front of a fire.

What’s your favourite film and why? I love fantasy films that can transport you to another world. The longer the better, like Lord of the Rings.

With a six-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter I am also now rediscovering the magic of Disney. Moana is a current favourite!

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? About 15 minutes before the end of one of my exams at university I got a pretty impressive nosebleed. However, I was a little behind on the paper and didn’t have time to grab a tissue. I got a few funny looks on the way out of the examination hall but it was only when I caught a glimpse of myself in a mirror I could see why!

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Simon Sinek… when I started my career, I was focused on what I did. Now I realise why and how are equally important – both for personal fulfilment and the benefit of those you work with. He’d be a great addition to any team.

What would your death row meal be? A thick steak with blue cheese sauce and triple-cooked chips washed down with a nice bottle of red wine.