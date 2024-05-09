Name: Rich Goldsmith

Job title: Founder and chief shotter

Company: Moju

What was your first job? Car washer and lawn mower(er). It was unpaid at first, but after some years of campaigning and showing the quality of my work, management reviewed their remuneration policy (aka pocket money).

What’s been your worst job interview? I interviewed for a Pizza Hut pizza making job and didn’t make the cut, but was offered and accepted a pot washing job instead. I did eventually secure the coveted role of pizza maker.

What was the first music single you bought? It was Protect Ya Neck by the Wu-Tang Clan.

How do you describe your job to your friends? Saving the world, one shot at a time.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? There’s no better feeling than doing hard things alongside people who are brilliant at what they do, and the team pushing themselves to achieve more than they thought possible.

What is the least rewarding part? Trains. And more specifically cancelled, and delayed, and standing room-only trains.

What is your motto in life? Amor fati, meaning the love of fate.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? Trains that work.

Do you have any phobias? The movie Jaws. I can thank my older siblings for me being exposed to it far too young.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? As the gatekeepers to the nation’s diet, the grocers need to continue to show great leadership and double down on initiatives like HFSS, even in the absence of, or inconsistent, government policy and regulation.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? A fishing net.

What animal most reflects your personality? A honey badger.

What’s your favourite film and why? Training Day. Because of the soundtrack and because Denzel Washington is one of the best to ever do it.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? Must’ve been really traumatic because I can’t think of one – that or I don’t embarrass easily.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Dr Dre. An icon to both his fans and his peers. I’ve got zero musical talent, but he’s had some huge brand successes which would be awesome to learn from.

What would your death row meal be? My mum’s spag bol with a Moju ginger shot chaser, of course.