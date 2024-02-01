Name: Alyson Walsh

Job title: Commercial director

Company: FareShare

What was your first job? I originally wanted to be a radio presenter so did my work experience at Radio Aire in Leeds and went off to interview Bruce Springsteen.

He never showed.

What’s been your worst job interview? Maybe the oddest – after 50 minutes arguing with me, the French female interviewer stood up and left the room.

I had to ask the receptionist if I was supposed to stay or leave. I was offered the job, though…

What was the first music single you bought? ‘Save Your Kisses for Me’ by Brotherhood of Man. Because I’m 100 years old.

How do you describe your job to your friends? FareShare gets surplus food to people in need. My job is to tell everyone about it.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Visiting the charities which receive food from FareShare and seeing their work in action.

What is the least rewarding part? Sitting on the phone to IT support when one of the systems has a glitch. Often it’s user error – ahem!

What is your motto in life? For teenagers: just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. For adults: if you can, you should.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? One free bottle of Belazu balsamic vinegar every month. I’m a foodie, and it’s the best!

Do you have any phobias? No, I’m from Yorkshire.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? That shoppers using the self-checkout should get invited to the store Christmas party.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? Arnold Schwarzenegger. He’s fascinating, plus he could build us a life raft.

What animal most reflects your personality? Google ‘howler monkeys’ and you’ll get the picture.

What’s your favourite film and why? It’s either Fast Five for the heist or Furious 7 for the emotional depth.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? My 20-year-old niece says that my whole life is the most embarrassing moment of my life – which I thought was harsh.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Stanley Tucci. From Murder One to Big Night to Lockdown Cocktails, this man can do no wrong.

Plus, he understands about food charities.

What would your death row meal be? Linguine al pesto then a French cheeseboard of Brie de Meaux, Comté, Morbier etc.

I love cheese but it gives me bad migraines. This one would be short-lived!