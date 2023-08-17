Job title: MD

What was your first job? Managing a vending machine at school

What’s been your worst job interview? Thankfully, I’ve only ever had one job interview for a job that I did not get due to lack of training in that particular field.

What was the first music single you bought? Optimystique by Yanni.

How do you describe your job to your friends? Technology for supermarkets, bars, cafés, gyms, hotels and catering, with flexible ways of hiring and purchasing making offering fresh juice here in the UK easier than ever!

To simplify my job, juice is squeezed fresh before customers’ eyes, there’s eight oranges in our 500ml bottle. That’s it! I think this really highlights how fresh and tasty iSqueeze juice is.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Watching people’s reaction when they taste our freshly squeezed juice for the first time. The fruit we supply is always the best from around the globe for the best-tasting orange juice. I really believe in the product I am working with – which of course is very rewarding.

We are now in various retailers, including Sainsbury’s, Co-op (where we serve fresh pomegranate juice), Asda, Center Parcs and lots of independent shops and cafés too. It is rewarding having more people being able to enjoy our juice as we expand as a business. We have lots of exciting things in the pipeline and it has been very rewarding to see the company grow.

What is the least rewarding part? Chasing aged debt.

What is your motto in life? You can either earn sympathy or respect, but not both.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? A dedicated driver.

Do you have any phobias? My kids vomiting on me.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? Be less obsessed with process at the cost of quality and freshness.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? An orange juice machine.

What animal most reflects your personality? A cheetah. It stays out of the limelight but pounces quickly when the opportunity arises.

What’s your favourite film and why? Schindler’s List – both my wife and my grandparents were victims of the Holocaust and I enjoyed seeing the light amongst the darkness.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? Showing up at a friend’s celebration thinking that he had invited me only to find that it was family only.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Andy Murray – I have huge respect for the resilience he has shown over the years.

What would your death row meal be? I would probably skip that meal.