Name: Stu Macdonald

Job title: Founder

Company: ManiLife peanut butter

What was your first job? I was a bartender. It didn’t last very long – after about two hours I told the boss my real age: 15.

What’s been your worst job interview? It was for an internship at a big broker in the City. I was quite nervous and when I walked in I inadvertently winked at the interviewer. Realising what I’d done I tried to brush it off by asking “how’s your morning Sally?” Her name was Lindsay…

What was the first music single you bought? I know the first album I bought – Limp Bizkit’s Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water. First single, I’m struggling… but that album has plenty of timeless classics.

How do you describe your job to your friends? It entirely depends on how the week is going.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Seeing and hearing the outrageous amount of joy our ManiLife peanut butter creates for people – particularly when you overhear it while out and about.

What is the least rewarding part? Any product issue, regardless of severity, is genuinely painful – emotionally, physically and mentally.

What is your motto in life? Just f***ing do it.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? A creche. I’ve got twins and my commercial director has two kids. I live up north and spend half the week in London so I think a ManiLife creche would probably mean I’d see more of my wife too.

Do you have any phobias? Phobia is a bit strong but I absolutely hate midges and fruit flies.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? It is really really tricky as there are so often unintended consequences from intervention but I think we need to find a way to price the externalities created from things like packaging waste, ill health, environmental damage etc to nudge people and business in the right direction: The challenge comes in who decides what’s bad and what it should cost.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? If you don’t consider family a luxury, then a Kindle with unlimited credits.

What animal most reflects your personality? I’m reading the sequel to Professor Steve Peters’ Chimp Paradox at the moment so I can say with some confidence… a chimp.

What’s your favourite film and why? Braveheart – Mel Gibson is up there with Billy Connolly, Islay whisky, Kevin Bridges and Finn Russell as one Scotland’s greatest exports.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? When I was about 10 years old, I sold a five-year-old boy from the local nursery a Pokémon card for a tenner – his mum had given it to him to buy ice cream. Clearly, she complained and the following day there was a school-wide announcement calling for the culprit to come forward – I duly obliged. Ironically that card is probably worth thousands now!

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Claudia Winkleman. I’ve always thought she was class, but Traitors really tipped me over the edge. She seems like an absolute legend and I think there’s loads we could do with her and ManiLife.

What would your death row meal be? Double chicken pitta (medium), peri peri fries, any side of my executioner’s choosing and a ManiLife peanut butter and peri peri sauce. Any bottle of Gaia white wine (it’s Greek and absolutely banging) and a peanut butter espresso martini to finish.