Name: Jonathan Piper

Job title: Commercial director

Company: Müller Yogurt & Desserts (Müller UK & Ireland)

What was your first job? Working in a pizza shop, and proud to have been quickly promoted to chief dough maker, though maybe that was to ensure I wasn’t front of house!

What’s been your worst job interview? It took place while I was in the middle of my dissertation on the motivation and effectiveness of sales teams at uni.

My mind was elsewhere, the role wasn’t for me and the interviewer was terrible and rude. It wasn’t a long interview and although I followed a career in fmcg, it’s safe to say that particular employer wasn’t on my wish list!

What was the first music single you bought? The first single I bought was Kings of the Wild Frontier by Adam & the Ants in a record shop in Wolverhampton, it was vinyl and the first one bought for me was Stop the Cavalry by Jona Lewie.

How do you describe your job to your friends? Eight in 10 adults in the UK eat yoghurt. So I’m doing my bit to give the people what they want and hopefully helping to put smiles on faces across the nation.

“There are so many inspiring people within Müller and our industry and I get real energy from their different backgrounds”

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Working with great people.

It sounds like a cliché but there are so many inspiring people within Müller and our industry and I get real energy from their different backgrounds, performance, life stories, styles and mindsets.

What is the least rewarding part? Definitely the admin!

This is a fast-moving industry by nature and we’re constantly innovating to ensure we continue to inspire shoppers. As a result, I feel sometimes we don’t take time to stop, look at what has gone well and celebrate that success.

What is your motto in life? Not so much a motto, but I do operate with a glass half full mindset. There is always some form of solution out there.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? A driverless car. I think this would really help to stay on top of emails, while also keeping an eye on Wolves’ latest transfer targets.

Do you have any phobias? Not really – though I don’t love heights. I remember going up the Eiffel Tower as a child, and my ascent was incredibly slow!

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? It should be more representative of consumers.

We all have a part to play to ensure our businesses reflect the diversity and inclusivity of the communities that they operate it.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? An iPhone to keep in touch with my family and to keep a close eye on the Wolves results. Although on reflection, at times missing the results may be a blessing.

What animal most reflects your personality? A dog for sure, loyal, energetic, fun and sometimes chilled out – just like Kip, my Weimaraner.

What’s your favourite film and why? The Shawshank Redemption – justice, perseverance and hope.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? Presenting with my erm… fly open.

Thankfully it was early in my career and to a limited audience. I was alerted by a very kind colleague, who I definitely still owe a beer to, or a yoghurt.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Would have to be someone who could make me laugh and get to the point. So probably Ricky Gervais, I’d love to watch him in an actual office.

What would your death row meal be? This is important and I’ve given it quite a bit of thought!

So…I’m going with mini burgers to start, lamb curry for my main and then sticky toffee pudding and a Müller Corner. I’m washing this down with a Coke Zero and craft beer.