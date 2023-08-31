Name: Nikki Barry

Job title: Sustainability manager

Company: Organix

What was your first job? Buying admin assistant for a department store head office.

What’s been your worst job interview? Years ago for an agency I realised very quickly in the interview that we had completely different values and politely declined the offer.

What was the first music single you bought? Kylie and Jason – ‘Especially For You’. I was their biggest fan!

How do you describe your job to your friends? We make delicious organic food and snacks for little ones from first tastes to lunchbox snacks with nothing unnecessary added. My role sits in the marketing communications team, so not only do I get to work across the business helping to lower our environmental impact, I also get to spread the word about the amazing things we do too.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Working for a purpose-driven business who support parents to create happy and healthy eaters, sparking a love of great food from the get-go. Also seeing my twins as babies eat our foods for the first time was a real pinch-me moment.

What is the least rewarding part? Knowing my job will never be complete. There is always more we can do to reduce our impact on the planet and repair the damage that has been done.

What is your motto in life? Never save the best for later, you don’t know what tomorrow holds.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? Unlimited travel around the world without a carbon footprint.

Do you have any phobias? I am a bit of an adrenaline junkie, and enjoy facing my fears, but if I had to say something it has to be rats.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? More B Corps! I would love to see more brands join the B Corp community, using business as a force for good, meeting the high standards of transparency, accountability and how they look after their people and the community.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? Oh I would find it really hard to choose just one: my pillow, moisturiser, running shoes and my phone for music, photos, books, and contact with my family.

What animal most reflects your personality? A bumblebee – busy buzzing around, a team player, resourceful and good for the planet!

What’s your favourite film and why? Jurassic Park. It has been my favourite since I was about nine years old. I’ve seen it so many times, I can recite most of it.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? At Organix HQ our meeting rooms are floor-to-ceiling glass and I once strode confidently into the meeting room door, right in front of a supplier! Embarrassingly, we now have two ‘Nikki height’ stickers on that meeting room door.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? It would have to be the king of sustainability himself, Sir David Attenborough. How incredible would it be to work on a campaign with him, a true inspiration.

What would your death row meal be? It would have to be some kind of cheese to start, baked camembert or burrata with all the breads, followed by a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings and a sticky toffee pudding to finish. I would definitely go big for my last meal… Oh and not forgetting a glass or two of a crisp marlborough sauvignon blanc.