Name: Mark Walker

Job title: Sales & marketing director

Company: Swizzels Matlow

What was your first job? When I was 18, I had a summer job with the local council measuring grass verges using an odometer. My mate and I figured out we could halve the time involved if he drove his car and I hung out of the window with my measuring stick. We’d then head to the pub. We couldn’t have done too bad a job as we were offered jobs the following summer, mowing the very same verges we’d been measuring! My first ‘proper’ job was selling scratchcards to independents. The National Lottery had just launched and put a strict limit on the number of terminals per area, so Littlewoods spotted an opportunity. It was my first taste of the retail world and a brilliant training ground in sales. After this, I moved to United Biscuits, which was a much easier gig.

What’s been your worst job interview? It was with a well-known chocolate manufacturer. The interviewer was clearly playing bad cop and was pretty aggressive in his questioning. He told me I should have done more research about the company (it was pre-internet) yet called me the wrong name throughout the interview! In a bid to develop some rapport, I mentioned every sport I could think of and finally we found some common ground. Although I didn’t get the job, he did give me some constructive feedback, which I really appreciated.

What was the first music single you bought? Nik Kershaw, The Riddle. The less said the better.

How do you describe your job to your friends? I‘m proud to say I’m a penny sweet salesman. Whoever asks, the reaction is always the same… do you have any sweets with you?

What is the most rewarding part of your job? I still get a buzz from winning new accounts and getting products listed, but undoubtedly the most rewarding thing is developing relationships with colleagues and customers. I’m fortunate to work with a team of superstars at Swizzels (and an owner who tolerates me) and also have a fantastic portfolio of clients.

What is the least rewarding part? All of the corporate entertainment I have to endure! It’s a running joke that I’m always at some customer event or another, whether it’s a conference or a golf day. It might sound like an easy ride but it’s actually quite tiring being on best behaviour all the time!

What is your motto in life? Work hard, play almost as hard. I know, I know… many would say I’ve got my priorities the wrong way around but I really do love my work. How lucky am I?

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? Definitely more hours in the day. Ideally, I’d like to maintain my current levels of work but it would be nice to have some more time to fit in a bit more R&R, too.

Do you have any phobias? Rats, I can’t stand them. One of my close friends nearly died after being bitten by a rat and getting Weil’s disease. A couple of years later, I took my family to Paris and was horrified by the number of rats everywhere. One actually wandered into our ground floor apartment and, much to my children’s amusement, I had a proper meltdown and asked to be moved to another floor.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? Less government intervention. I understand the thinking behind the sugar tax but it doesn’t seem fair that sweets are so heavily penalised when there are far more harmful products out there. We’ve never hidden the fact that our products should be enjoyed as a treat. Ultimately, consumers will vote with their feet and they’re still buying our products.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? My phone is never out of my hand so that’s a given. Therefore, I’d definitely want a boat to help me escape as I’d get bored rigid. My brother is an award-winning ocean swimmer but I’m not so hot in the water – hence the boat.

What animal most reflects your personality? The Myers-Briggs personality test says I’m a blue and gold macaw – loving, playful and bright with a big personality; adaptable, adventurous and a quick learner who loves to socialise and enjoys interacting with a variety of people. That’ll do for me! In reality, I’m a bag of contradictions. I love taking the mick out of people but then spend ages worrying about what I’ve said and hoping I haven’t upset them.

What’s your favourite film and why? I refuse to be pretentious. I love The Hangover – great characters and hilarious. Possibly, a little too close to reality.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? Personally, I once wedged our holiday hire car in a car park because I forgot about the roof box – trying to describe the need for a screwdriver in broken French was fun. Professionally, it was walking into a low-hanging beam in a Chester hotel while entertaining a customer. I had to dab the cut on my forehead throughout the meal while my colleagues tried not to laugh. This happened 23 years ago and they still tease me about it. In my defence, I’m 6ft 3in.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Ryan Reynolds. His passion, energy, humour and commitment to the cause (Wrexham FC) are truly inspirational and show what can be achieved with a positive attitude and culture.

What would your death row meal be? I love food and eat virtually anything but it would have to be chicken wings with blue cheese and barbecue sauces; a medium rare ribeye steak; a glass of rioja; and profiteroles but no extra cream.