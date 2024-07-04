Name: Georgina Bradford

Job title: Marketing director nutrition UK & Ireland

Company: Unilever

What was your first job? I worked at Sainsbury’s Water Lane in Farnham on the checkouts throughout my A-levels.

What’s been your worst job interview? I was once asked in an interview for Google how many light bulbs there were in Poland.

I had been warned about their tendency to ask abstract questions, but it really threw me.

What was the first music single you bought? MmmBop by Hanson.

How do you describe your job to your friends? I am lucky enough to look after some of the UK’s biggest food brands including Hellmann’s and Marmite, so I typically say that I work with a fantastic team to launch great new products and create famous marketing campaigns.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Knowing my brands are in the vast majority of British homes and loved by many. I can often be found having a sneak peek in my friends’ kitchen cupboards and spotting a jar of Colman’s or a Knorr stock pot.

“We have been lucky to work with Elton John on Marmite as he is a super-fan of the brand”

What is the least rewarding part? Having to make tough choices on a regular basis as to which opportunities to pursue.

The fact that our brands are leaders in their categories means we can explore so many amazing opportunities, such as our Hellmann’s partnership with UEFA Euro 2024. However, the hard part is determining which projects will have the greatest impact on our overall goals and which align with our brand values, as authenticity is key.

What is your motto in life? I went to a bar in Barbados called Le Cabanier and the sign out front said it represented a person who enjoys music, life, sunshine and happiness – someone who enjoys food and drink. It really resonated with me, so now my friends describe me as La Cabanière!

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? To have unlimited access to all the big summer sporting events in the UK.

Do you have any phobias? Snakes… a camping trip to Fraser Island in Australia put paid to any hope of getting over it!

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? I would really like to see the industry taking a more collaborative approach to eradicate food poverty in the UK, to really help those in need.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? Did you not read what I said about Fraser Island…? You won’t find me on a desert island!

What animal most reflects your personality? A labrador – fun-loving, caring and wants to make people feel good.

What’s your favourite film and why? Four Weddings and a Funeral. I find it funnier each time I watch it.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? I discovered I was a bad sleep talker when I shared a hotel room with my boss in the early years of my career.

She woke me up in the middle of the night in a rage, suggesting I should find another room… I was oblivious to the fact I had been keeping her up all night with my bizarre tales.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? We have been lucky to work with Elton John on Marmite as he is a super-fan of the brand.

Harry Styles would be at the top of my list as I think he would be extremely creative and collaborative.

What would your death row meal be? Tricolore salad with burrata, beef wellington with dauphinoise potatoes and finally summer pavlova.