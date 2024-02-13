Name: Ameesha Nobre

Age: 27

Job title: Brand manager of Asahi Super Dry

Company & location: Asahi UK

Education: Bachelor of Commerce majoring in finance at University of Otago, New Zealand

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up? A vet as I am a huge dog lover!

Why did you decide to go for a career in food & drink? I have a very inspiring aunt who works in the fmcg industry. The more I found out about marketing in fmcg from her, the more it excited me.

I did a graduate program at a food and drink company when I finished university and loved it – which just confirmed I wanted to be in fmcg marketing.

Explain your job to us in a sentence (or two): My role is to develop and execute marketing strategies to promote the Asahi Super Dry brand and its success!

I work with various internal teams and external agencies to ensure effective ATL and BTL strategies in order to push for Asahi Super Dry’s success in the UK.

“Being at a beverage company in a fun industry like alcohol means you are never bored and always busy”

What does a typical day look like for you? The thing I love about marketing at Asahi is that no two days are the same.

At the moment my days are a big mix of tasks, from reviewing recent campaigns, brands and sales performances to many collaborative cross-functional internal meetings to align on strategy and activities going forward. Throughout the week we often have exciting external agency meetings to get to work on upcoming exciting campaigns.

One of my big focuses at the moment is the Manchester City Football Club partnership, so the majority of my day is spent working on amplifying the partnership and planning how to engage consumers and football fans!

Tell us how you went about applying for your job: I actually moved over from Asahi New Zealand, where I looked after some of our light RTD brands, for this role in the UK. But I still had to do a few interviews, a case study and Q&A as well as psychometric testing!

What’s the best part about working for a food & drink company? I know it’s in the name (fmcg), but the fast-moving pace of it! Being at a beverage company in a fun industry like alcohol means you are never bored and always busy.

Of course the free beverage perks don’t hurt too.

And what’s the biggest misconception people have about working in food & drink? This is a tricky one. I would say most of my friends outside the industry still don’t fully understand my job and how brand management at an fmcg company differs to other marketing roles.

What advice would you give to other young people looking to get into the food & drink industry? Do your research and apply for internships and grad programmes! They are a great way to get rotated around different areas in food and drink companies before deciding which area to pursue.

What’s your ultimate career dream? I see myself staying in the fmcg industry for the foreseeable future – it would be great to be a head of marketing one day!