Name: Cara Thomas

Age: 27

Job title: E-commerce executive

Company & location: Lindt & Sprüngli UK

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up? Growing up with a love of animals, it was my dream to work alongside them in a career as a vet or at a zoo.

Why did you decide to go for a career in food & drink? As a certified chocolate lover, I knew I could not pass up the opportunity to work for my favourite chocolate brand.

Working in e-commerce for a number of years prior and loving the fast-paced environment, it seemed like the ideal fit.

Explain your job to us in a sentence (or two): As part of the digital team, my role is to make sure that all our products are available to purchase on our online store in the right place and at the right time. Ensuring the website looks its best and functions as it should.

“Be passionate about you do and don’t be deterred by a lack of formal qualifications. Look out for opportunities to gain experience”

What does a typical day look like for you? The day starts with a look at the website, checking to make sure everything is running smoothly, followed by working on our new products launching on the website.

Then it’s time for a coffee and a cheeky chocolate break! Online retail is a fast-paced environment, and we are often reacting to stock availability and trending products so no two days are the same. Along with this we are always working towards the next big season so planning is key. Working on Christmas products in April certainly took some getting used to!

Tell us how you went about applying for your job: I started my career at Lindt via Indeed with a two-stage virtual interview due to Covid restrictions. I was successful in getting my first position working in the online consumer service team, and later a job became available in the digital team. I did another two-step interview process, this time in person, before I was accepted for the position of e-commerce executive.

What’s the best part about working for a food & drink company? The chocolate! We get a chance to sample the full range of what Lindt has to offer and our monthly chocolate allowance allows us to share with friends and family as well. You are always everybody’s favourite guest at parties when you come bearing chocolate goodies.

The company fosters a supportive culture, emphasising continuous learning and development, with opportunities for volunteering and flexible summer working hours, making it a great place to work.

And what’s the biggest misconception people have about working in food & drink? I think people will always be surprised about just how many people it takes to make sure their favourite products are available to purchase. While some processes are automated, there are still a lot of roles responsible to get chocolate from bean to bar.

What advice would you give to other young people looking to get into the food & drink industry? Be passionate about you do and don’t be deterred by a lack of formal qualifications.

Look out for opportunities to gain experience, whether through internships, volunteer work, or entry-level positions. Every opportunity is a chance to learn and grow. Put time in to work on yourself and your long-term goals find a company which is going to allow you to thrive and progress.

What’s your ultimate career dream? My ultimate career dream revolves around the dynamic landscape of the online sector, which is continually evolving and expanding. Specifically, I am excited about the potential for growth and innovation within Lindt & Sprüngli UK.