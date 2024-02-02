Wine brand 19 Crimes has extended into spirits with the launch of a “new and disruptive take” on rum.

19 Crimes ‘The Vanished’ Spiced Rum, which has rolled out to Tesco stores nationwide (rsp: £28/70cl), offered “flavours of tropical fruit with aromas of mango and pineapple” complemented by “notes of caramel, molasses, and a hint of vanilla”, brand owner Treasury Wine Estates said.

The tropical tipple was aimed at “recruiting consumers into the world of rum”, and was created in partnership with international spirits business Quintessential Brands, best known for its Greenall’s and Opihr gins, and Dubliner Irish Whiskey.

“After experimenting with barrel-aged wines with our 19 Crimes Uprising range, we wanted to push the boundaries even further,” said Russell Kirkham, head of regional marketing EMEA for Treasury’s ‘Premium Brands’ range. “Taking a bold leap and creating a 19 Crimes spiced rum was the next natural step for us as a brand.”

Like 19 Crimes’ wine range, the bottle for its spiced rum features a convict on its front. For the new spirit, the brand has chosen to feature Australian escapee Mary Bryant on its label.

Bryant, whom 19 Crimes described as “one of Australia’s most infamous convicts”, escaped an 18th century convict settlement at Botany Bay, Sydney to reach the island of Timor, Southeast Asia.

The launch would be supported by in-store activations including 19 Crimes spiced rum display units, as well as digital activations, 19 Crimes said.

19 Crimes is the sixth biggest still wine brand in UK retail by value, with sales of £10.6m [NIQ 52 we 9 September].