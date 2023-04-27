Absolut has added two new SKUs to its RTD cocktail range.

They are: Espresso Martini and Strawberry Spritz (rsp: £2.50/250ml).

Espresso Martini mixes Absolut vodka with coffee and vanilla, offering a “smooth” and “velvety” drink.

Strawberry Spritz, meanwhile, combines Absolut vodka with “flavours of sweet sun-ripened strawberry and delicate elderflower” for a “refreshing, sparkling serve”.

Both drinks have an abv of 5%.

They will roll into Asda on 15 May, along with Absolut’s existing Passionfruit Martini, which made its debut in March 2022.

All three drinks will also hit Waitrose shelves on 16 July.

“Absolut is born to mix and we’re excited to see two new cocktail RTDs join Absolut Passionfruit Martini following its successful launch last summer,” said Pernod Ricard off trade channel director Chris Shead.

“The new range offers consumers a premium cocktail experience, at an affordable price, in the convenience of a can that are perfect for pre-drinks and party drinks.”

Absolut will host nationwide sampling of the RTDs in cities and at festivals, including Mighty Hoopla and On The Beach, this summer.

Its “interactive disco can activation” will offer consumers the chance to win prizes including cans, cool bags, bar tabs and festival tickets.

The RTD category has grown 4.6% in value over the past 12 months, with vodka-based drinks representing a third of spirit-based RTD sales in the UK [NIQ 52 w/e 25 March 2023].