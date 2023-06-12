Accolade Wines has launched a premium rosé brand, called Cupiolo.

Billed as a “high-quality rosé” that is “both light and elegant”, the 12.5% abv pinot grigio blush has rolled into Tesco (rsp: £10/75cl).

With its pale pink colour and “layers of citrus over floral and mineral notes”, it was set to challenge the French Provence market, said Accolade.

Cupiolo’s label design plays up its Italian heritage, which had “high shopper appeal”, ensuring “maximum standout on shelf”, it added.

According to Accolade innovation manager Liz Fall, French Provence rosés had “dominated the category in the past”.

“We wanted to offer people an alternative that is just as luxurious but still accessible.”

Italian wines already had “a great reputation, and with its attractive bottle and elegant branding, we’re confident that Cupiolo will bring a much-needed change to the market”, Fall added.

It comes as several other food and drink brands are hoping to cash in on an increased demand for premium Italian-inspired products.

Swiss dairy supplier Emmi, for instance, brought its Italian dessert brand Rachelli to the UK in April, debuting two chilled tiramisu variants. Upmarket Italian brand Crosta & Mollica, meanwhile, added a duo of sorbetto-filled fruit shells to its lineup in the same month.