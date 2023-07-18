Danone has expanded its Actimel brand with the launch of a new range of vitamin-enriched yoghurts called Actimel Plus.

The new range of shots have been designed to support the immune system with 100% of the reference intake of vitamin D as well as vitamins B6 and B12.

The shots are made with fermented milk and contain 10 billion cultures. They are also free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives.

Actimel Plus (rsp: £3.85/eight-pack) is available in three flavours: Cherry & Elderberry Twist, Strawberry & Pomegranate Twist, and Mango & Turmeric Twist.

The brand said it was “a great accompaniment to kick-start the morning” and would help consumers reach government-recommended vitamin levels.

“UK guidelines recommend we should be aiming to take 10 micrograms of vitamin D a day,” explained Zoë-Marie Ellis, head of nutrition & science communication at Danone UK&I. “It has been reported that approximately one in six adults in the UK do not meet this government recommendation.”

“So, the launch of our new Actimel Plus range, which is rich in vitamin D, can help consumers work towards this goal,” said Ellis.

The range will launch in Co-op from 12 July followed by Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons from 24 July.