Alkaline bottled water brand Actiph has teamed up with Marvel Studios to launch two limited-edition pack designs.

The designs – one featuring Deadpool and one featuring Wolverine – have rolled out across its 600ml and one-litre bottle formats in Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, WH Smith and Holland & Barrett.

They were designed to allow Marvel fans to pick up “their favourite main character” from the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie, in cinemas on 25 July, according to Actiph.

The collaboration will be promoted in stores with “eye-catching activations”, free-standing display units and barkers.

It will also be supported with an integrated marketing campaign, including bespoke digital ads and a major out-of-home push in London, and an experiential campaign at Potters Fields Park on 17 July.

Actiph will also be giving away hundreds of prizes throughout July and August, which consumers will have a chance to win through a competition hosted on its website.

It follows Actiph’s collaboration with Marvel Studios in 2022, which saw it roll out Thor-themed water bottles.

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Marvel Studios once again to celebrate the eagerly awaited release of Deadpool & Wolverine,” said Actiph chief marketing officer Barnaby Hughes.

“Encouraging and enabling our consumers to lead more active lives and push their limits is at the core of everything we do, and these characters epitomise that ethos.”

