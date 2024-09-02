Activia has launched a kefir range made with kefir grains and a blend of 16 live culture strains.

The brand has launched both drinkable and spoonable formats to provide a “delicious gut health experience to consumers”.

The spoonable kefir range (rsp: £1.25-£2/150g two-packs) is available in Natural and a Strawberry & Raspberry flavour.

It has also launched on-the-go drinks (rsp: £1-£1.60/280ml) in Natural and Strawberry.

The brand said each product had been crafted to be smooth in texture with a mild taste.

“Given our commitment to supporting digestive wellness, we saw a natural alignment in expanding into the kefir market with a more accessible offering that delivers on both price and taste,” said Rachel Wright, head of marketing at Danone.

“Our goal is to make it easier for consumers to understand the benefits of supporting gut health, and with our new kefir range we’re really excited to show the nation that it is possible to support your health and wellbeing if you look after your gut health every day.”

The products will be available in Waitrose, Tesco and Morrisons by the end of September, and accessible in other supermarkets and stores by the end of the year.

You can now secure your tickets to The Grocer New Product & Packaging Awards!

Join us on 8 November at Wembley Stadium to celebrate the latest and greatest product and packaging innovations.

See this year’s finalists and book your seat here.