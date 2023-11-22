Aduna has unveiled a quintet of powdered superfood blends, intended to be mixed into smoothies.

Formulated with nutritionist Farzanah Nasser, a 8g serving of each blend provides “a rich source of fibre and vitamin C”.

They each contain a base of seven superfoods – baobab, camu camu, flaxseeds, inulin, lion’s mane, moringa and wheatgrass – which ere “specially selected to support immune function, the nervous system and gut health”, according to Aduna.

This base was then “boosted with advanced ingredients” to target individual needs, it added.

Mind, for instance, features ashwagandha and cacao powder; Beauty contains hibiscus, beetroot and goji berries; Digestion includes flaxseeds and inulin; Super-Greens contains chlorella and spirulina; while Energy features guarana and matcha.

The fruits used in the blends were FairWild certified from Ghana, where producers were paid “above market prices”, according to Aduna.

The range has already hit Holland & Barrett shelves, Amazon and the brand’s webstore (rsp: £21.99/250g) with a wider rollout planned for 2024.

Demand for superfoods showed “no signs of abating”, said Aduna CEO Andrew Hunt.

“We developed the range to give wellness consumers a clear sustainable choice in the growing superfood blends subcategory.”

What’s more, the FairWild certification scheme contributed to social development funds and wild-harvesting processes in Ghana, Hunt added.