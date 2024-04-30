Alpro has unveiled a raft of new products across its chilled portfolio.

The Danone-owned brand has launched six SKUs including plant-based protein drinks, alternatives to yoghurts and two bestselling variants, Creamy Oat & Almond No-Sugars, in a new 500ml pack size.

Four new additions to its Plant Protein range include two drinks in chocolate and original flavour (rsp: £2/750ml) and two yoghurt alternatives in mixed berries and mango banana (rsp: £1.50/200g).

The launches responded to an increased consumer desire for added protein products, the brand said.

“’Plant-based drinks with benefits’ is key to category growth and protein is leading the charge showing 26% revenue growth,” said Tom Kerr, head of category management plant-based at Danone. “Our research also shows that the chilled plant-based drinks aisle is crying out for ‘added protein’ products and that they are needed to both recruit new shoppers and drive incrementality to the category.

The range is non-HFSS and includes no artificial sweeteners, is low in saturated fat, contains no artificial colours or preservatives and is fortified with calcium and vitamins.

“The launch of our exciting new protein drinks and alternatives to yoghurts aims to make protein more accessible to consumers, helping to move away from the notion that protein-enhanced products are reserved for those following disciplined exercise routines,” said Kerr.

Alpro’s Plant Protein launch will be supported by a £2m ATL campaign running from April to June 2024.

It will also include in-store sampling and shopper activations, use of influencers across social media and product placement opportunities across breakfast TV.

New pack sizes

In addition to the protein launches, Alpro is adding a new pack size format to its chilled portfolio in two popular variants – Alpro Almond No Sugars 500ml (rsp: £1.50) and Alpro Creamy Oat 500ml (rsp: £1.50).

They will be rolling out into major multiples from this month and in convenience.

“We want shoppers to still have access to the category and our brand, which is why we wanted to bring our two most loved variants to consumers in a smaller, more affordable pack size,” said Kerr.

“Our new 500ml pack size allows us to have a more accessible price point to help shoppers buy the category without worrying about wastage that may be associated with larger pack formats, helping to attract new shoppers into the category and drive penetration.”

The launch will be supported by a TTL campaign starting in August 2024.