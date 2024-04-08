Angel Delight has expanded its ice cream range with a range of handheld sticks dipped in milk chocolate.

Two variants – Butterscotch and Banana (rsp: £3.25/3x100ml) – featuring Angel Delight’s “fluffy, light, mallowy” ice cream hit Morrisons freezers today.

Owned by ambient giant Premier Foods, Angel Delight first launched a range of powdered ice cream mixes into Tesco back in 2012 before finally making the leap into frozen a decade later.

It launched a duo of soft-serve tubs – Strawberry and Butterscotch – in 2022, via an exclusive tie-up Iceland.

The ice cream tubs rolled into Asda and Morrisons in 2023, after the exclusivity deal with Iceland ended.

“We want to build on the success we have already seen with our ice cream range,” said Premier Foods marketing director for desserts Daniel Jalalpour.

“Like our ice cream tubs, we expect this new launch to engage loyal Angel Delight fans and bring newcomers to the brand as we head into the summer season.”

It comes after leading handheld ice cream brand Magnum issued a food safety recall for Classic multipacks last month, over fears they may contain metal.

The “precautionary” recall notice stated several batches of Magnum Classic packs (3x100ml) with a best before date of November 2025 were unsafe to eat following internal safety checks by owner Unilever.