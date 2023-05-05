Free-from brand Angelic has launched what it claims are “the first” dedicated top 14 allergen-free biscuits into Ocado.

Called Safetylicious Oat Squares, the snacks are flapjack-style bars made with gluten-free oats and real fruit pieces.

Two variants, Raspberry & Apple and Banana & Chocolate, each comprising four individually-wrapped bars, have rolled into Ocado’s ‘Top 14 Allergy Free’ online aisle (rsp: £3/4x30g).

They are intended to support safer snacking policies in schools and “to take the worry out of kids’ snack times”, said Angelic.

Angelic founder Kirsty Dingwall – whose son has food allergies – developed them after realising there was “a lack of options she could trust” as he approached school age.

“Many free-from products only omit one or two allergens and often come with a ‘may contain’ warning – we felt this all rather missed the point for the consumer,” said Dingwall.

“Complete trust in the food your child is eating is everything, so we have created the first range especially for kids with an allergy promise that goes above and beyond to make snacking safe, wholesome, and delicious for them.”

As reported by The Grocer, Ocado first introduced the dedicated space on its website for foods that are free from all of the top 14 allergens in August 2022.