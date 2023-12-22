Asda is to launch a cross-category healthy eating range in January.

Called Health Menu, the range aims to “bring simplicity back to healthy eating”, with prices starting at 75p.

Spanning frozen, chilled, bakery and food-to-go, the range – news of which was first revealed by The Grocer in August – includes scratch-cooking kits, soups, cereals and more.

More than 45 products – including the likes of Smoky Chicken & Chorizo Paella (rsp: £4.75/two servings); Spicy Chicken Arrabbiata Pot (rsp: £2.50); Warming Mexican-Style Chicken & Bean Soup (rsp: 75p); and Crunchy Multiseed Berry & Nut Granola (rsp: £2.25) – developed by Asda’s in-house team of nutritionists and chefs will hit shelves in the new year.

“Each product is labelled with a specific health benefit, helping customers know exactly why it’s good for them,” said Asda.

“Whether it’s skin health, gut health, or bone health, the benefit is signposted clearly on product packaging in a way that’s simple for shoppers to understand.”

Asda nutrition and health strategy manager Sophie Rose said: “At Asda, we believe that healthy eating should be simple, convenient, and accessible to all.

“Healthy eating shouldn’t cost the earth, and with prices starting at just 75p, we hope to empower customers to make healthy choices whilst showing them that you don’t need to count calories or compromise on taste to live a healthy lifestyle.”

It comes after the retailer added a 132-strong ingredients range aimed at aspiring home cooks in August.

Called Cook by Asda, the range included 40 brand-new products, spanning more than 10 global cuisines.