Value cleaning brand Astonish has grown its portfolio by 16 SKUs across household and personal care, with rsps starting at £1.

In household, the new products include Fabric Refresher Cotton Fresh (£1.50/750ml), which promises to leave “clothes and upholstery fragrant for up to 42 days – far longer than many other brands on the market”.

It is joined by multipurpose White Vinegar spray (rsp: 1.25/750ml) in Gardenia & Vanilla and Zesty Citrus, and a four-strong range of Toilet Fresh gel (rsp: £1/750ml). Lemon, Peony, Ocean and Eucalyptus gels “kill 99.9% of bacteria and remove and prevent the build-up of limescale, as well as leaving a lasting fresh fragrance”, said Astonish.

The West Yorkshire brand has also added Shower Créme, Shampoo and Conditioner ranges to its burgeoning personal care offer.

The dermatologically tested Shower Créme is available in Rose, Cashmere and Coconut (rsp: £1/400ml), with added moisturisers and essential oils, while the six haircare products are aimed at all hair types. Both the shampoo (400ml) and conditioner (375ml) come in Apple, Coconut and Tropical (rsp: £1) and contain vitamin B5 “to keep hair soft and silky”.

All 16 SKUs are available now from the Astonish website. Within the next few weeks, they will also be found across Asda, Iceland, Poundland, The Range and Home Bargains.

The NPD rollout followed “a year of serious growth for Astonish”, said the brand, which recently invested £25m in a new production facility to increase production space from 52,000 sq ft to 128,000 sq ft.

It also spent £1.4m on its largest single marketing initiative to date – a TV campaign currently running across ITV channels.

“We’re passionate about NPD here at Astonish, striving to create quality yet cost-effective cleaning and personal care solutions available in retailers of all sizes, while never compromising on our commitment to vegan and cruelty-free,” said CEO Howard Moss.

“It’s this strive for innovation that has seen Astonish achieve circa 33% growth in the value of our sales in 2023, compared to the previous 12 months.”