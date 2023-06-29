A Bengali restaurant in Essex is hoping to buck the decline in demand for gin with the launch of its own artisanal tipple.

Brohmon of Stansted Mountfitchet has unveiled the premium Phol Gin (rsp: £45/700ml), produced by the Essex Spirits Company in Chelmsford.

Taking its name from the Bengali word for fruit, Phol is distilled from jara lebu, a citrus fruit grown in Bangladesh. Commonly known as Bangladeshi lemon, it had the aroma of lime and a lemon taste, said Brohmon co-founder Karim Ullah.

“Jara lebu is a stunning fruit, and it’s something my family have been growing in our homestead for a long time,” he added. “When you cut one open, the aroma fills an entire room and immediately gets you in a great mood to enjoy any meal.”

Phol is available via Brohmon’s website, while the business “should be able to confirm some retailers soon”, Ullah said.

Its launch comes after a damning year for big-name gin brands in grocery. Leading the decline in value sales was Gordon’s, which shed £72.8m [NIQ 52 w/e 22 April 2023], while Whitley Neill, Bombay and Tanqueray lost £33.9m between them.