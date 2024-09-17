Organic foods supplier Biona has added a sliced bread made up of 30% seeds to appeal to health-conscious shoppers.

Super Seed Bread (rsp: £3.79/300g) contains oat kernels, sunflower seeds, flax seeds and pumpkin seeds and is “minimally processed”.

The NPD, which is available to retailers this month, offered a “wholesome and nutritious alternative” to traditional sliced bread, said Biona.

Its launch coincides with Biona snagging a Tesco listing for its sliced Rye Bread with Chia & Flax Seed (rsp: £2.89/500g), which contains wholegrains and 7.5% seeds.

Both loaves are gluten-free, with no artificial additives, preservatives or sugar.

“We are delighted to introduce our new Super Seed Bread,” said Biona brand manager Carmen Ferguson.

“With sales of traditional wrapped bread in double-digit decline, and demand for healthier, minimally processed bakery options rising, this new launch is well timed,” said Ferguson.

The launch of Rye Bread with Chia & Flax Seed into Tesco, meanwhile, would “make it easy for consumers to choose organic and lead healthier lives”, Ferguson added.

Super Seed Bread joins a raft of NPD launched by Biona in recent months.

The organic food supplier added a trio of cooking pastes and three maple syrup SKUs in March. This was followed by the launch of a pack of ready-to-bake multi-seed bread rolls in July.

