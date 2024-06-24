Biotiful Gut Health has launched a new range of kefir-based overnight oats.

The brand claims it is the first to combine the health benefits of kefir – which is made with billions of live cultures as well as calcium and vitamins – and fibre-rich oats and fruit.

The oats are soaked in kefir which make them softened and ready to eat, and give these products both prebiotic and probiotic properties, the brand said.

The range is available in Mixed Berry and Spiced Fruit variants (rsp: £1.75/ 150g) and contains no artificial ingredients or added sugar.

Biotiful Kefit Overnight Oats Mixed Berry combines blackcurrants, cranberries and apple, while the Biotiful Kefir Overnight Oats Spiced Fruit is made with a blend of honey, ginger, apple and sultana.

“This is yet another first-to-market launch for Biotiful Gut Health, and one that we are incredibly excited about,” said Natasha Bowes, CEO and founder of Biotiful Gut Health. “These two Kefir Overnight Oats products really do deliver breakfast with benefits – naturally filling, delicious and healthy, especially designed for front-of-store meal deals. We can’t wait to see what customers think of them.”

The launch will land in Asda stores on 24 June and then Co-op Central, Whole Foods Market and Holland & Barrett on 1 July.