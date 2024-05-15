Bol Foods has relaunched its Power Shakes range with new recipes, packaging and positioning.

A reformulated trio of plant-based shakes in Vanilla, Chocolate and Salted Caramel have rolled into Tesco, Co-op, Waitrose and Ocado (rsp: £3.25/410g).

The shakes – originally rolled out by Bol in 2020 and then relaunched again in 2022 – had “a smoother, more indulgent texture” and were now packaged in a lightweight bottle designed for on-the-go consumption, Bol said.

Each bottle was a “100% nutritionally complete meal”, containing up to 22g protein, 26 vitamins and minerals, and no added sugar, sweeteners, gums or preservatives, it added.

Citing Euromonitor data, Bol said the meal replacement category in the UK was currently worth £142m, and forecast to grow by 82% over the next five years.

“The growth of the meal replacement category reflects increasing consumer demand for convenient meal solutions that fit into their busy lifestyle,” said Bol Foods marketing director Jo Taylor. “However, we know the rise in awareness of ultra-processed food has prompted a macro trend in consumer demand for products made with ingredients you would find in your kitchen cupboard.

“That’s why we’ve created the first-ever RTD nutritionally complete meal, packed to the lid with whole foods,” she added.

Taylor denied poor sales performance was behind a second revamp in four years for the range.

“The previous Power Shakes were performing above all retailer performance thresholds, and we were very satisfied with sales, however they were in very limited distribution,” she said. “After a ‘test and learn’ phase, we reassessed the consumer need state for a Power Shake, which was clearly identified as a breakfast replacement for the on-the-go mission.”

The relaunch would be supported by a nationwide ATL campaign, alongside a “massive investment in promotions, sampling and shopper marketing” this summer, Bol said.