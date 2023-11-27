Check out the brand-new Advent calendars this year for lovers of peanut butter and hot chocolate to candles and dog treats.

This year, the Advent calendar scene has seen a shift towards plant-based alternatives as even leading brands are embracing the green revolution. Divine has launched a vegan dark chocolate calendar, as has Asda with its OMV range, alongside challenger brands stepping up in the market like Hip, Nomo and Ombar.

With just a few days before December, Advent calendars are the festive item flying off shelves.

Reese’s

Peanut Butter Advent Calendar

Rsp: £6/248g – available in Tesco, Lidl and Sainsbury’s

Hershey’s has launched a brand-new Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Advent calendar for 2023, with 24 milk and white chocolate cups and featuring DJ Santa.

Divine

Milk Chocolate and Dark Vegan Advent Calendars

Rsp: £5/each – available via Divine, Ocado, Oxfam and Whole Foods Market

Divine’s Fairtrade Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar has a milk chocolate heart each day, and each sale “improves the lives of cocoa farmers and their families through Divine’s commitment to fight exploitation in the industry, as the world’s only farmer-owned Fairtrade chocolate maker”. Also available in a vegan 70% dark chocolate variant.

Aldi

Ballycastle Advent calendar

£11.99

Aldi has launched its first-ever Ballycastle Cream Liqueur Advent calendar, containing 21 Ballycastle cream-flavoured chocolates and three mini cream liqueur bottles of 5cl. Flavours include White Chocolate, Hazelnut & Caramel, and Classic Country Cream.

Hotel Collection Advent calendar

£24.99

Aldi’s Hotel Collection candle range got an Advent calendar shakeup for Christmas this year: 25 one-wick candles behind each door with a six to eight-hour burn time each. Candle scents include 20 existing fragrances from the range and five new scents.

Ombar

Ombar Super Chocolate Advent calendar

Rsp: £14.99/125g (25x5g mini bars)

Ombar has this year launched a new ‘Super Chocolate’ Advent calendar featuring 25 mini bars including Coco Mylk, 60% Coco, Pistachio, Raspberry & Vanilla and Hazelnut Truffle flavours.

Celebrations

Celebrations Advent calendar

Rsp: £11.80/215g

Returning for the first time in three years is Mars Wrigley’s Celebrations Advent calendar. Containing 25 individual chocolates from Galaxy, Milky Way, Twix, Maltesers, Snickers, Mars and controversial Bounty.

Abel & Cole

The 12 Days of Organic Christmas Calendar

£45

Abel & Cole has for the first time launched an organic Christmas Advent calendar, with a collection of “sustainable treasures and vouchers, including a £5 donation to provide a delicious, warm meal for a child this Christmas”.

Items behind each of the 12 doors include spiced teas and organic sweet treats, with the contents worth over £70.

Lily’s Kitchen

Lily’s Kitchen Advent Calendar for Dogs

Rsp: £14/100g – available via Pets at Home, Amazon, Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s

Baked bites have been replaced by meaty bites in the Lily’s Kitchen Advent Calendar for Dogs. Featuring turkey bites with cranberries, chicken & quinoa bites and chicken & beef training treats.

Asda

OMV Deliciously Vegan Advent Calendar

£4/93g

As part of its new OMV plant-based range, Asda has launched this calendar featuring 100% sustainably sourced cocoa and a rice-based alternative to milk chocolate.

Hip Chocolate

Hip Oat Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar

£10/120g – available from Ocado, Whole Foods Market, John Lewis, Anthropologie, Fenwick, Selfridges, Scribbler, Soho House and Waterstones

Hip has launched an updated 2023 Advent calendar with plant-based oat milk chocolate in four flavours: Creamy Original, Salted Caramel, Gingerbread and Orange. It’s also 100% plastic-free for a more sustainable alternative.

Candy Kittens

24 Days of Gourmet Advent calendar

Rsp: £12 – available at Asda, Sainsbury’s, Selfridges and Candy Kittens’ DTC store

Candy Kittens has launched a 24 Days of Gourmet Advent calendar with six of its most popular plant-based flavours, including Eton Mess, Sour Watermelon and Wild Strawberry. Offers two sweets every day and a full-size bag for Christmas Eve.

Monty Bojangles

Enchanting Winter Nights Advent Calendar

Rsp: £10/235g – available via Amazon, Asda, Twinings, TK Maxx and Ocado

Monty Bojangles has launched a new Enchanting Winter Nights Advent calendar with a cocoa-dusted truffle behind each door, and three on the final day. With flavours, including Choccy Scoffy, Orange Angelical, Popcorn Carousel, Flutter Scotch, Berry Bubbly and Cookie Moon.

Nomo

Classic Advent Calendar

Rsp: £5/80g – Available via Co-op, Holland & Barrett, Nisa, Sainsbury’s Tesco, Morrisons, Waitrose and Nomo’s DTC site

Nomo’s plant-based and free-from Advent calendar is filled with 24 creamy vegan chocolate drops and a Creamy Choc bar to enjoy on Christmas day.

Lindt

Lindt Festive Selection Advent Calendar

Rsp: £15/296g – available nationwide in various supermarkets, Lindt Chocolate Shops and online

Lindt has launched a festive chocolate Advent calendar with milk chocolate gold reindeer, teddy bears and Santas, as well as Lindt Lindor truffles and Nuxor chocolates with the uber-festive double chocolate snowballs.

Hotel Chocolat

The Velvetiser Drinking Chocolate Advent Calendar

£45/840g

An Advent calendar with 24 sachets including 85% dark, vanilla-white, chilli, apple pie, mince pie, salted caramel & clementine, and mint flavours.

Moo Free

‘Milk’ and white chocolate Advent calendars

Rsp: £3.99/each – available from Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Ocado

Moo Free has ‘milk’ chocolate and white chocolate variants of its Advent calendar this year. “Using Rainforest Alliance cocoa, every time you open your Advent door, you are helping to protect the planet and farmers who are sourcing your tasty choccy.” Made in Moo Free’s UK factories and does not use milk, gluten or soya, for a very free-from Christmas.

Cadbury Dairy Milk

Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendar

Rsp: £10/340g

Mondelez has launched a brand-new Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendar with 10 Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks, five Cadbury Dairy Milk Robins, four Hazelnut Jingly Bells, four Caramel Chunks, and one 100g Winter Wonderland Bar. Save room for Christmas Day!