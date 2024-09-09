BrewDog has added four new beers in grocery, including an alcohol-free version of its Wingman Session IPA.

The brewer has launched Wingman Tropical Storm (rsp: £3.50/440ml), Wingman AF (£5/4x330ml) and Rocky Road (£3.50/440ml) in Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Tesco. Juice Shack, meanwhile, has launched in four-packs (£6.25/4x330ml) and 12-packs (£16.50) in Sainsbury’s stores.

Wingman AF was a 0.5% abv pale ale made with light munich malts and citra hops, BrewDog said.

Wingman Tropical Storm, meanwhile, was a “a tropical and punchy 7.2% passionfruit and mango Double IPA” made with cara malts and cascade hops.

The extensions for Wingman aimed to build on a successful first year in market for the brand, BrewDog said, citing NIQ data showing 61% buyers went on to make a repeat purchase in craft beer. The brew was “driving excitement and additional value” in the category, it claimed.

Wingman amassed sales of £4.6m in the year to 21 April 2024, having been launched by BrewDog in September [NIQ].

Rounding out the NPD blitz are Juice Shack – a 4.8% “session” New England IPA made with talus, citra and Idaho 7 hops – and Rocky Road – a stout with “marshmallow, brownie, vanilla extract and raspberry”.

BrewDog was “very excited to be “extending our Wingman family for the first time” said its CMO Lauren Carrol.

“We want to satisfy our customers’ needs by launching a range of beers, from a new alcohol-free option to tropical and dessert flavours to suit all tastes,” she said. “We hope people enjoy our new creations.”