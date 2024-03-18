Cadbury has extended its Dairy Milk lineup with a range of chunky, filled chocolate bars.

The Dairy Milk & More range has debuted with two variants: Nutty Praline Crisp (180g) and Caramel Nut Crunch (200g).

The former features a layer of almond and hazelnut praline on top of a wafer base, wrapped in Dairy Milk chocolate.

The latter comprises “layers of creamy toffee”, chopped hazelnuts and “oozing caramel” enrobed in chocolate.

Billed as “the ultimate treat”, the bars have an rsp of £2.75 each.

“We’re delighted to be launching this innovative and exciting addition to our beloved Cadbury Dairy Milk range,” said Cadbury Dairy Milk brand manager Maria Jackson.

“With bigger chunks and more combinations of delicious flavours, every bite of Cadbury Dairy Milk & More will reward shoppers with precious moments of sheer indulgence.”

This isn’t Cadbury’s only innovation of recent months.

Cadbury unveiled a Creme Egg sharing bar for the UK market in November.

It then teamed up with Müller Yogurt & Desserts to launch a duo of Cadbury-branded milkshakes in January.

Twirl Xtra, which launched in February 2023, racked up nearly £10m in 11 months [NIQ 52 w/e 31 December 2023].

However, not all of Cadbury’s recent launches have seen the same degree of success.

Take its non-HFSS Fruitier & Nuttier Trail Mix, which launched in March 2023, just a month later than Twirl Xtra. It brought in just £2.6m last year.