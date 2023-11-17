Cadbury is expanding its Creme Egg brand into a tablet format.

Billed as being “perfect for both sharing and self-treat occasions”, the 123g bars (rsp: £1.80) will be available for order next month.

This is not the first time Cadbury has launched a tablet format for Creme Egg.

It previously launched limited-edition 180g Dairy Milk bars filled with Creme Egg fondant to the Australasian market.

However, this is the first time Creme Egg will be available in a tablet format in the UK.

Its launch follows the rollout of White Creme Egg last year, which was “the highest selling new product across the category” last Easter, according to Cadbury, citing NIQ Scantrack data [19 w/e 8 April 2023].

Following on from the success of White Creme Egg, “we’re excited to bring innovation to the category once more and continue to grow the brand’s impact”, said Cadbury Easter senior brand manager Charlotte Parkes.

Cadbury will also bring back its ‘Find the winning egg’ campaign for a third year.

The campaign encourages shoppers to look for a half-milk chocolate, half-white chocolate Creme Egg, which can be exchanged for “hundreds of cash prizes”, including a top prize of £10,000.

There will be “more winning eggs than ever before” in 2024, according to Cadbury.

It will also be adding a 360g gifting format for Mini Eggs.